For a city that prides itself on its festivals, Milwaukee sure doesn’t offer many of them during the offseason. Thankfully, each year the Bay View beer-lover’s bar Burnhearts braves the cold with Mitten Fest, drawing thousands with the promise of strong drinks and live music. Performers at this year’s sixth installment of the event include Slow Walker, Lex Allen, NO/NO, Fox Face and Rose of the West. There will also be rare beers from Central Waters and Founders, ginger brandy and barrel Old Fashioneds, as well as an arts, craft and maker faire.