MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert w/Boy Band Review

Event time: 7:30pm

MJ Live

Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

+ special guest Boy Band Review

Friday, January 20

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Riverside Theater

MJ Live is the ultimate tribute to The King of Pop. Relive the energy, excitement, spectacle and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Featuring all his biggest hits including Bad, Billie Jean, Beat It, Dangerous, Smooth Criminal, Black & White, I Want You Back and many others. Get there early! Special guests Boy Band Review open the show with the hits of N’SNC, Back Street Boys, NKOTB and more!