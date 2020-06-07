MKE Unite Chalk the Sidewalk

This event is being planned to bring Milwaukee protestors together to unite and show how beautiful this movement is by creating a large chalk “mural”. Whatever your artistic ability come out and help create an awesome art piece for the city to see. This should not be an issue with the museum as it is closed temporarily due to COVID 19. Be respectful and please clean up any mess you create. There will be garbage bags for cleanup.

Bring your own chalk if possible, we will be buying a ton of chalk for everyone to use but extras are welcomed. Please wear masks, bring any other supplies, music and your friends. Not sure what we might do to bring cohesion to this piece but I am open to suggestions.

This event is family and kid friendly!

Share the hell out of this! Tag an artist