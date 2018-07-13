MONDO LUCHA! & Nomad Nacional Present: World Cupalooza! w/Devils Teeth & Rio Turbo (6pm)
Nomad Nacional 625 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Milwaukee's own MONDO LUCHA! and Nomad Nacional are throwing a party on Friday night July 13th to help support Hunger Task Force! Featuring high flying wrestling action from your favorite MONDO LUCHA! superstars and LIVE MUSIC from Milwaukee favorites DEVILS TEETH and RIO TURBO! All this and much, much more! Don't miss the party of the summer! $10
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance, Sports & Recreation