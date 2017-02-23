Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents

The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series

staged reading of

Christmas in Babylon

by James DeVita

Monday, March 20, 2017 – 7:30 p.m.

Skylight Bar & Bistro – Broadway Theatre Center

True to its mission of nurturing local theatre artists, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of CHRISTMAS IN BABYLON by Wisconsin playwright James DeVita on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be directed by C. Michael Wright and features Mary MacDonald Kerr, Tom Klubertanz, Eva Nimmer, Deborah Staples and Sara Zientek.

CHRISTMAS IN BABYLON centers around the McShanes, a working-class family in Babylon, New York. When an unexpected acquaintance visits from husband and father Terry’s past – a past he hasn’t told his family about – chaos ensues: funny, awkward, and surprisingly moving.

CHRISTMAS IN BABYLON will be performed on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Skylight Bar & Bistro, located on the second level of the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Tickets for the reading are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served.

The Skylight Bar & Bistro, operated by Indulge Wine Room, will be open for dinner and refreshments starting at 5:30 pm. Dinner reservations are welcomed in advance by emailing skylight@getindulge.com or calling 414.291.3773.