One of Wisconsin's oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs presents more than 70 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety of media. The festival includes the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition offering prizes to the top chalk artists who will have their work displayed at the Racine Arts Council's ArtSpace Gallery.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.

The Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition is held in conjunction with The Monument Square Art Festival.

The Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition (GLCAC) will feature regional chalk artists, creating works of art on the pavement along 5th Street between Wisconsin and Main Street on Saturday June 9th. Judging will take place at the end of the day and awards will be announced at the MSAF/GLCAC artists reception that evening.

Applications for the Great Lakes Chalk Art Competition will be accepted through April 30.

GLCAC is a juried event offering $1,000 in cash artist awards. There is no fee to participate if accepted.

New this year! Local mobile food vendors will offer a variety of dining options along 5th Street adjacent to the GLCAC Artists. Festival attendees will experience a wide range of dining options, enjoy the art-making experience of GLCAC and have the opportunity to participate in the People's Choice Voting for MSAF, GLCAC & Chow Down entrants.

More information: https://www.monumentsquareartfest.com/