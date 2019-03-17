Moon Dust screening and talkback with artist Scott Reeder

1pm Sunday March 17, 2019 - Oriental Theatre Milwaukee

2230 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Milwaukee Film, and the Oriental Theatre host a special screening of Scott Reeder’s film Moon Dust.

Following the screening there will be a conversation with Scott Reeder.

Set in a dystopian, tech-driven future, the film’s narrative focuses on the lives of employees working at Moon World, a lunar resort that has lost clientele to the now more popular destination, planet Mars. Moon World’s dwindling population is in a constant state of ennui. Employees tirelessly work to fulfill the guests’ every whim, providing services such as foot massages through holes in the floor or serenading guests with dreamy guitar ballads.

Although the film was considered finished in 2014, Reeder never felt it was completed. A new exhibition at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, B-side of the Moon, features sets from scenes that were deleted in the editing process and offers Reeder an opportunity to imagine alternative outcomes for the employees of Moon World. B-side of the Moon is part of the Arts Center’s exhibition series titled Mise-en-Scène featuring contemporary art and art installations that approach the world as a stage.