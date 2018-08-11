Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018

to Google Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

LOOK FOR THE UNEXPECTED!

Join us the second weekend in August for an amazing art & fine crafts experience! Stroll along Milwaukee’s beautiful Riverwalk and on the grounds of the Marcus Center, meeting and talking with 100+ artisans from across the country and Canada showing their finest work. 10-5 Saturday & Sunday and FREE ADMISSION both days!

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Festivals, Visual Arts
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-11 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018 - 2018-08-12 10:00:00