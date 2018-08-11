Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair 2018
LOOK FOR THE UNEXPECTED!
Join us the second weekend in August for an amazing art & fine crafts experience! Stroll along Milwaukee’s beautiful Riverwalk and on the grounds of the Marcus Center, meeting and talking with 100+ artisans from across the country and Canada showing their finest work. 10-5 Saturday & Sunday and FREE ADMISSION both days!
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
