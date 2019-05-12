Mother’s Day Breakfast Brunch at Old World Wisconsin

Celebrate mom and treat the entire family to a Mother’s Day brunch buffet in the historic 1894 Clausing Barn. After brunch, stroll through Old World Wisconsin’s grounds and visit the farms and the crossroads village! All moms receive FREE admission to Old World Wisconsin.

Reservations are required!

For additional information and to register for the buffet, contact Old World Wisconsin at http://www.oldworldwisconsin.org.