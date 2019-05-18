The Move-Out Festival is hosted by the UWM Neighborhood Housing Office in collaboration with the Office of Sustainability at the end of the spring semester. This program provides an opportunity for student tenants in the move-out process to properly dispose of unwanted furniture, reusable clothing, and other household items that can be re-purposed. Everyone is welcome to browse the selection of items available and everything is free of charge! Not only can you furnish your home, but you’ll also help keep the curbs of the neighborhood surrounding UWM clean. Donations are accepted from 9:30am-11am before the event begins and will continue to be accepted through the end of the event at 4pm.

Visit us in the Science Buildings parking lot on campus between the Physics building and the Lubar Entrepreneurship and Visit Center at 1900 E Kenwood Blvd.