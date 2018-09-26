SafeHouse Milwaukee will host “Movie Mission” night with Ryan Jay’s Movie Club on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee’s favorite star, WTMJ-TV’s Ryan Jay will welcome all undercovers for a special screening of the classic spy movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

While entry to this top-secret viewing is free, Milwaukee secret agents are encouraged to use the password of the night, “Bradgelina” for admission. Adding to the excitement, the SafeHouse will offer food and drink specials including $6 C4 Cheese Curds and $8 Sterling Archer cocktails. The mission does not stop there as agents will be able to snap photos in the photo booth provided by Front Room Photography and participate in a spy-cialty trivia game with Ryan Jay! (spy-tastic prizes included!)