Movie Night in the Park
Petrifying Springs Park (Kenosha) 761 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
Gruber Law Offices presents "Movie Night in Petrifying Springs Park," a FREE weekly movie series at Petrifying Springs Park area one.
Movies will begin at dusk, weather permitting. Admission is free. Please bring your own blankets and chairs.
Stay tuned for this summer's movie schedule and this summer's movie theme nights!
Starting every Friday from June 14th until August 23rd.
Info
Film, Kids & Family