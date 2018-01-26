Movies at the Door: Pelé: Birth of a Legend

On Friday, January 26, at 7 p.m., DCA will present a screening of Pelé: Birth of a Legend. This 2016 film traces the journey of Pelé, a national hero in Brazil and an international sports legend who changed the game of soccer forever. Before he became an icon, Pelé was a kid from the slums of São Paulo, so poor that he couldn’t afford a real soccer ball. This biographical drama chronicles Pelé’s meteoric rise from scrubbing floors to support his family, to honing his electrifying playing style on the streets, to leading Brazil’s national team to its first World Cup victory in 1958, when Pelé was just 17 years old. Featuring Vincent D’Onofrio and Brazilian musical star Seu Jorge. Rated PG; 107 minutes.

The screening of Pelé: Birth of a Legend is free to the public; freewill donations are encouraged.