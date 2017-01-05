Movies at The Door: Uke Jam, Winter Luau, & Screening of Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings

Event time: 6pm

Date: Friday, January 13, 2017 | Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets: Free Event – Donations Encouraged

Following the successful Uke Circle and Wisco Luau prior to Jake Shimabukuro’s 2016 DCA concert, DCA is hosting a winter luau and screening the PBS Documentary Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings. The documentary is the portrait of an musician whose virtuoso skills on the ukulele have transformed all previous notions of the instrument’s potential. Through intimate conversations with Shimabukuro, the film reveals the cultural and personal influences that have shaped the man and the musician. On the road from Los Angeles to New York to Japan, the film captures the solitary life on tour: the exhilaration of performance, the wonder of newfound fame, the loneliness of separation from home and family.

