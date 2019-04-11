MPS 2019 World Fair

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Hosted by the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation and Milwaukee Public Schools, the United Nations Schools of International Learning Program engages fourth-eighth-grade students in diverse schools in learning about countries and cultures from around the world and engages them in research, debate and problem-solving about many serious global issues. Each year, these children present their work and celebrate their own cultures at the MPS World Fair.

