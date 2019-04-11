MPS 2019 World Fair
Hosted by the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation and Milwaukee Public Schools, the United Nations Schools of International Learning Program engages fourth-eighth-grade students in diverse schools in learning about countries and cultures from around the world and engages them in research, debate and problem-solving about many serious global issues. Each year, these children present their work and celebrate their own cultures at the MPS World Fair.
UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Education, Kids & Family