Mr. C. L. Woodson III presents: After the LOVE Has Gone

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7pm

Mr. C. L. Woodson III Presents

After the LOVE Has Gone

(Inspirational Stage Play)

Sunday, February 12

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

The Pabst Theater

The Inspirational Stage Play “After The LOVE Has Gone” written & directed by award-winning indie filmmaker, Mr. CL Woodson III.

Social media is driving a wedge between this once happily married couple. Full of love in the beginning, now one is thinking of going a stray. Has the love simply ran its course or is spending too much time on the computer causing someone to drift away? Can this marriage be saved? How far would you go to save your marriage? YOU’LL LAUGH, YOU’LL CRY, you will ENJOY!

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance, Theater & Dance
