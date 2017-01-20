Mr. C. L. Woodson III presents: After the LOVE Has Gone
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm
After the LOVE Has Gone
(Inspirational Stage Play)
Sunday, February 12
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
The Inspirational Stage Play “After The LOVE Has Gone” written & directed by award-winning indie filmmaker, Mr. CL Woodson III.
Social media is driving a wedge between this once happily married couple. Full of love in the beginning, now one is thinking of going a stray. Has the love simply ran its course or is spending too much time on the computer causing someone to drift away? Can this marriage be saved? How far would you go to save your marriage? YOU’LL LAUGH, YOU’LL CRY, you will ENJOY!