Mumford and Sons w/Cat Power

Marking ten years since Mumford & Sons made their meteoric debut, the multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning band embarks on a tour that celebrates their forthcoming album, Delta. Referencing the band’s recent release “Guiding Light,” Rolling Stone calls the single, “wildly experimental…Delta has the band incorporating elements of electronica, rap, jazz and other sonic territory rarely visited,” while Paste asserts, “If it’s any indication of how Delta will sound as a whole, this could shape up to be the band’s most experimental album yet.”