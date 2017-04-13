Museum of Wisconsin Art presents "Contemporary Threads: Pop-Up Exhibition"
Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: May 5–25
Pop-Up Exhibition
Pfister Hotel, Milwaukee
Experience the jaw-dropping, gorgeous designs of leading contemporary fashion designers working to challenge the fashion status quo. Designers include Project Runway alumnae Miranda Levy-Adler, Linda Breshears Marcus, and Katelyn Pankoke, plus notable fashion designers Lynne Dixon-Speller, Shannon Molter, Tama Roberts, Sara Terrell, and Heidi Witz. These designers—working across the country, yet all with a Wisconsin connection—push the boundaries of fashion as they challenge traditional definitions of form, function, and ornamentation.