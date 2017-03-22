Event time: 7pm

MUSIC IN THE DRAWING ROOM with ERIC YVES GARCIA

Join us for a memorable evening reminiscent of Ten Chimneys in its heyday, when the Lunts' home was filled with celebrated guests. Mr. ERIC YVES GARCIA will be performing in the Lunts' stunning, mural-filled Drawing Room at Ten Chimneys. An intimate experience you won't want to miss.

We're excited to welcome Mr. Eric Yves Garcia for the second time to Ten Chimneys. Eric was the recipient of the 2014 Margaret Whiting Award presented at Jazz at Lincoln Center, as well as the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Singer / Instrumentalist. Shortly after, he performed in the Margaret Whiting Birthday Tribute at Carnegie Hall, in the Wall-To-Wall concert series at Symphony Space, and has enjoyed multiple engagements at Bemelmans Bar and as the headliner of the Valentine's Show at the Cafe Carlyle. His solo show, "One Night Standards", received raves in the NY Times and the Wall Street Journal, and played the Brownsville Concert Series in the Midwest.

MUSIC IN THE DRAWING ROOM

$100 per guest - All tickets include a complimentary glass of champagne.

RING (262) 968-4110 to reserve your seat. Tickets are on sale now.

