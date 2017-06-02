The Music of Rabbi Michel Twerski w/the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Event time: 7:30pm

The Music of

Rabbi Michel Twerski

Performed by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, June 25

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

A Hasidic symphony concert requires a unique recipe. It takes a great supply of the music of Milwaukee’s Rabbi Michel Twerski , whose works are internationally renowned in the Jewish world. It must be interlaced with rich cultural history, and spiced by the sweet aromas of yearning souls. It has to be shaped by a great arranger and a great conductor. It needs to be served by a great orchestra. This unusual musical entrée was served once before, in Milwaukee 20 years ago, to a capacity audience and great response. Now it will be served again – one performance, fresh, memorable, exquisite.