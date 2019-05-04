My Old Friend: A Tribute to the Music of Al Jarreau Featuring Joe Jordan and Others

The Granville Connection 8633 West Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Enjoy an evening featuring the great music of Al Jarreau and dinner catered by Memahs Gourmet Delights.

The Pop Up Jazz Series presents:

My Old Friend: A Tribute to the Music of Al Jarreau

Featuring Joe Jordan and a collection of great jazz musicians.

$40 includes dinner and a memorable show.

Doors Open at 5:30

Cash Bar

