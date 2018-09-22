Mythinformation Conference V

Expand your story by attending Mythcon V

The Mythinformation Conference - Mythcon - is a day-long event showcasing a diversity of viewpoints on a variety of trending, important topics of our time. Expand your story. Hear what a wide variety of scholars, journalists, activists and entertainers have to say on the subject before making up your mind for yourself.

HOW CAN WE MAKE PROGRESS IF WE CAN’T LEARN TO LISTEN TO ONE ANOTHER?

We are a diverse world, with billions of individual points of view on politics, religion, environment, sexuality, human rights, etc. But we've become paralyzed when charged with resolving problems - often refusing to listen to the views differing from our own. Mythcon speakers come from all walks of life, but they’re here to show us that we can find value in engaging in conversation with people who think differently.

Mythcon V will be a conference full of attendees who believe that in order to bridge the deep divides we see in today’s world, we need to get more comfortable with respectful, intelligent dialogue between people who don’t view the world through the same lens. We encourage attendees, speakers and special guests to review our code of conduct, harassment and recording policies prior to the event and to contribute to a peaceful, respectful event environment.