Next Act Theatre presents: Outside Mullingar

Next Act Theatre will open the 2018-19 season with OUTSIDE MULLINGAR by John Patrick Shanley, featuring the husband-wife duo, David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples. Inspired by the playwright’s Irish roots, this story follows two middle-aged farmers struggling with their parents, the land and a secret yearning for each other. OUTSIDE MULLINGAR runs September 27 - October 21, 2018 at Next Act’s home.

Deep within Irish turf country, Anthony is a shy farmer and Rosemary, next door, is the woman who secretly vows to have him at all costs. When Anthony's crusty father threatens to disinherit him from the land, Rosemary steps into the middle of a family feud to prevent disaster.

Inspired by a deep connection to his roots, playwright Shanley has found an authentic voice. His characters emerge whole, rustic, mischievous and beautiful, straight out of the magical Irish countryside.

"OUTSIDE MULLINGAR is a charming romantic comedy. It's a unique blend of playfulness and grit, wrapped in characters and language that are simultaneously fresh and familiar," says Director Edward Morgan.