National Day of Action: Demand CPAC Now!

Milwaukee is answering the call to action put out by the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression for June 13 to demand direct democratic community control of the police, to continue the call for freedom for those caged in detention centers, jails, and prisons while the pandemic continues to spread, and finally to continue the call for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all other victims of police crimes from brutalization, illegal searches, torture, forced confessions, and murder.

We want to remember the names of local people who became victims of killer cops: Larry Jenkins, Samuel Rodriguez, Justin Fields, Wilbert Prado, Tony Bean, Derek Williams, Corey Stingley, Dontre Hamilton, Antonio Gonzales, Jay Anderson, Jr., Sylville Smith, Terry Williams, Adam Trammell, Ty'rese West, Alvin Cole, and Joel Acevedo.

We also want to remember the nameless masses of Black and brown people who have been victimized by other police crimes in Milwaukee but were fortunate enough to escape with their lives.

In order to challenge and ultimately put an end to the terror imposed on Black and brown communities, not just in Milwaukee but everywhere, we need to demand community control of the police. Community control in Milwaukee means replacing the ineffective & unelected Fire & Police Commission with an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Council, or CPAC.

This CPAC would have wide-ranging control over the MPD, including (but not limited to) handling hiring, firing, & discipline; determining the police budget; and conducting truly authoritative & independent investigations into police crimes. With CPAC, cops would no longer simply get away with murdering people and would face the righteous justice of the community.

EVENT PLAN:

Meet in the parking lot near the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory just off of Layton & Pierce. From there, march to the 16th Street bridge, a historic symbol of Milwaukee's struggle for civil rights. We will cross the bridge and make our way to city hall.

At city hall, members of Youth Rising Up, a student group based out of North Division High School, will chalk the area surrounding the entrance with messages of justice for the victims of police crimes. While this is happening, we'll hear from a handful of speakers, all united in the demand for justice & community control.

People planning to attend should bring a mask or some kind of facial covering and try to the best of their ability to maintain safe social distancing. If anyone is interested in helping to form a car caravan and/or has supplies like water, food, & other resources, please message us!

Details subject to change.