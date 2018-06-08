Neal Brennan
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Three-time Emmy nominated Writer, director, producer, and standup comedian Neal Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. An across-the-board talent, Neal has found success in almost every creative vein in the comedy community. He has collaborated with the top writers and talent in the business and worked on several popular shows in various capacities. If there is a comedy that audiences are responding to, Neal is often somewhere to be found.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance