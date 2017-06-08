"Near West Side" Love My Neighborhood Movie Night

Event time: 6-10pm

"Near West Side" Love My Neighborhood Movie Night 

 

Where: Merrill Park, 35th and Clybourn

 

When: June 23, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

What: Movie Night, screening of Trolls (free)

 

Contact Info: Darrian Davis, outreach@nearwestsidepartners.org

 

Event Description:

Free showing of the Movie Trolls at Merrill Park.  Enter on 35th and Clybourn. Gate opens at 6 p.m. and movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and picnics are welcome. Free popcorn and art for kids, and there will be free secured parking on 35th and Clybourn. Food will be available for purchase, and smoking and alcohol are prohibited.

Price: free

