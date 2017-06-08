"Near West Side" Love My Neighborhood Movie Night
Event time: 6-10pm
Where: Merrill Park, 35th and Clybourn
When: June 23, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
What: Movie Night, screening of Trolls (free)
Contact Info: Darrian Davis, outreach@nearwestsidepartners.org
Event Description:
Free showing of the Movie Trolls at Merrill Park. Enter on 35th and Clybourn. Gate opens at 6 p.m. and movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Blankets and picnics are welcome. Free popcorn and art for kids, and there will be free secured parking on 35th and Clybourn. Food will be available for purchase, and smoking and alcohol are prohibited.
Price: free