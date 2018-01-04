I Am Not Your Negro

Showing at John Michael Kohler Arts Center

January 4, 2018, 10:00 a.m and 7:00 p.m.

One of the most acclaimed films of the year and an Oscar nominee for Best Documentary, I Am Not Your Negro envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin’s original words, spoken by Samuel L. Jackson, and with a flood of rich archival material. Stay for a community conversation after the film.

FREE