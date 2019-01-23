Few songwriters have a richer legacy than Neil Young. After springing to countercultural superstardom with the folk-rock groups Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Young launched an enormously successful solo career, trademarking his ragged, melancholy folk-rock in the early ’70s, then paving the way for grunge and ’90s alternative-rock with his feedback-heavy ’80s records. He’s remained prolific, releasing a steady output of politically and environmentally charged new albums since the early ’00s. This solo show, as part of a small Midwest tour, will be the 73-year-old rocker's first time in Milwaukee since he headlined Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater in 2015, with Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real as his backing band. They also backed Young on his most recent album, 2017's The Visitor.