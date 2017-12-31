Neon New Year's Eve at Splash Studio
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
5,000 watts of black lights, lasers, glow-in-the-dark paint, and the brand new Poppin' Bottles painting by Lexy Garza make this the most lit New Year's Eve party you've ever seen. Also featuring drink specials, glow sticks, a complimentary champagne toast, a wild countdown to midnight, and a neon balloon drop.
Trust us... Splash Studio's Neon New Year's Eve will truly #glowyourmind.
Info
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Today in Milwaukee, Visual Arts