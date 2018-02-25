Never Too Early To Get Surly!

Check in at the Three Lions Pub for a morning of English Premier League Football, a delicious breakfast, and some great Surly Brewing Company Beers!

MANCHESTER UNITED v CHELSEA kicking off at 8:05AM

- For every goal scored the price of any of our Surly beers on tap will be dropped by a $1.

- Every Surly purchased will also place you in a raffle to be drawn at the end of the game for a 10 FREE Surly Mug punch card.

Also, enjoy our delicious NEW Brunch menu with options such as Build Your Own English Breakfast Sandwich, "The Fourth Place Trophy" and a Benny Hill Section.