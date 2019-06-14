Never Have I Ever: An Improvised Show

ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Join us as both performers and members of the audience play the drinking game Never Have I Ever! Then, performers will improvise scenes inspired by the juicy stories told! This show is 18+ and uncensored. Tickets are $10 a person or $15 for two (cash only). Fully stocked kitchen and bar available!

CAST:

Evan Schroeder

Grant Egan

Jordan Reichardt

Michael Kittelson

Neal Steeno

Nicole Nechodomu

Travis Geier

With standup by Dana Ehrmann!!!!

Info

ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Comedy, Live Music/Performance, Theater & Dance
