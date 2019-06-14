Never Have I Ever: An Improvised Show

Join us as both performers and members of the audience play the drinking game Never Have I Ever! Then, performers will improvise scenes inspired by the juicy stories told! This show is 18+ and uncensored. Tickets are $10 a person or $15 for two (cash only). Fully stocked kitchen and bar available!

CAST:

Evan Schroeder

Grant Egan

Jordan Reichardt

Michael Kittelson

Neal Steeno

Nicole Nechodomu

Travis Geier

With standup by Dana Ehrmann!!!!