Never Have I Ever: An Improvised Show
ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Join us as both performers and members of the audience play the drinking game Never Have I Ever! Then, performers will improvise scenes inspired by the juicy stories told! This show is 18+ and uncensored. Tickets are $10 a person or $15 for two (cash only). Fully stocked kitchen and bar available!
CAST:
Evan Schroeder
Grant Egan
Jordan Reichardt
Michael Kittelson
Neal Steeno
Nicole Nechodomu
Travis Geier
With standup by Dana Ehrmann!!!!
Info
ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance, Theater & Dance