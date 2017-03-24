The New Pornographers w/Waxahatchee

Event time: 8pm

The New Pornographers

+ special guest Waxahatchee

Thursday, April 20

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

Every ticket comes with music! A digital download of the New Pornographers’ new album, Whiteout Conditions, is included with every ticket you order for this show. You will receive an email with instructions on how to receive your download following your ticket purchase.