New Year’s Eve at the Public House
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
There won’t be a cover at Riverwest Public House’s New Year’s Eve celebration, which will feature DJs, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. Once again the cooperatively owned pub will be hosting a service industry brunch starting around 3 a.m., providing the servers and bartenders who’ve been working all night a chance to celebrate, too.
