New Year's Eve at the Milwaukee Ale House

Milwaukee Ale House

233 N. Water St., 414-226-2337

ale-house.com

Only $10 at the door gets you into one of Milwaukee's BEST New Year's Eve parties with The Cheap Shots! Besides the party favors, FREE live music, and champagne toast at midnight, get in on the 50-50 raffle and win great raffle prizes including a quarter-barrel beer party for up to 20 people!