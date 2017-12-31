New Year's Eve at the Milwaukee Ale House
Milwaukee Ale House 233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee Ale House
233 N. Water St., 414-226-2337
ale-house.com
Only $10 at the door gets you into one of Milwaukee's BEST New Year's Eve parties with The Cheap Shots! Besides the party favors, FREE live music, and champagne toast at midnight, get in on the 50-50 raffle and win great raffle prizes including a quarter-barrel beer party for up to 20 people!
Info
Milwaukee Ale House 233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance