New Year's at Potawatomi
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A crew of Milwaukee and Chicago DJs—including Chicago house legend Bobby D—will tag-team this New Year’s Eve blowout at one of the largest dance floors in the city. DJ Bobby Styles, DJ Goose and DJ King James round out the bill, which will also feature a complementary coat check and champagne toast, as well as party favors and free parking.
Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
DJs & Karaoke