NEWaukee Night Market

NEWaukee’s Night Market is a free, outdoor event showcasing a variety of local Milwaukee vendors, performers and artists. Held monthly during the summer, the Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.

The goal of the Night Market is to provide a safe, fun and collaborative space for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to experience Milwaukee. By visiting, you invest in our community and help reimagine what our downtown could be.

Shop local vendors. Play a life-size game of chess. Sit by a fire and make s’mores with your friends. Listen to live musicians. Go food truck hopping…and eat way too much. Break out into a surprise dance-off! The Night is yours.