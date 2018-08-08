Nickel&Rose w/Mama's Broke

NICKEL&ROSE / MAMA’S BROKE - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 8TH - 8PM

$8.00

$8 advance/ $10 door

Mama’s Broke https://mamasbroke.ca/ https://youtu.be/wWXyxM2l6gg

Mama’s Broke is a powerful folk duo that deliver a compelling performance with heart and raw energy. Although highly influenced by their Canadian roots, Lisa and Amy are based out of nowhere and everywhere.

Their two strong voices blend to create haunting harmonies, while they artfully juggle fiddle, banjo, guitar and mandolin, and incorporate traditional dance and foot percussion into their performance. Their original – and often dark – compositions push the boundaries of tradition and the constraints of genre. Drawing from old-time, Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan and doom metal, they create a soundscape that is both familiar and new.

“Multi-instrumentalists Amy Lou and Lisa Maria are masterful songwriters who sing their lyrics as incantations-- twin prophets who bend our ear effortlessly and beckon us ever forward.”

— Kaia Kater

Nickel&Rose http://www.nickelandrose.com/ https://youtu.be/rJP9q62HWh0

Nickel&Rose is an American folk-music duo made up of Upright Bassist Johanna Rose and Guitarist Carl Nichols. They formed in the summer of 2016 and spent their first winter and the following spring traveling Europe, playing dozens of shows in France, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. While in Berlin they recorded their EP, Oh Sweet Love, released in April 2017. Oh Sweet Love, is a sweet-sounding auditory souvenir of Nichols’ and Rose’s four month European journey and a recorded testament to the two-piece’s ability to turn tough times into something vibrant with help from a traveling companion.

Nickel&Rose have influences that span the spectrum of American music. Carl’s background brings elements of West African music and Blues while Johanna brings her experience playing Bluegrass, Folk and Jazz. From loss to heart break to love, Nickel&Rose address the human experience with gentle harmonies and soul stirring cries. With a shared appreciation for traditional music and a desire to break rules, the two have have created a unique sound that embodies Americana's past and future.

"The two offer an especially expansive vision of roots music, drawing not only from roots and bluegrass music but also blues, soul, jazz and African music."

-OnMilwaukee