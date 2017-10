×

Sailing Center Honors the Unsung Heroes of BoatOwnership

Spring in Milwaukee is a specialtime of year for sailors. It’s the season when boatyards come back to life. Thebuzz of activity – punctuated by halyard slapping and some salty language – isa sure sign that boats will be in the water again soon. This year, theMilwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) is celebrating our local boatyardsand their staff – the often-unrecognized people who provide a safe harbor inthe winter and a community of camaraderie as we prepare for springcommissioning and summer on the water. The folks who do the dirty work so thatwe can have clean fun.

MCSC will recognize the followingboatyards and their staffs:

CenterPointe Yacht Services

Great Lakes Marine Services (Port Washington)

Horny Goat Marina

Jerry’s Dock

Milwaukee Yacht Club

Pier Milwaukee Yacht Storage

SkipperBud’s Milwaukee

South Shore Yacht Club

Southwind Marine

and Jared Drake, manager of MCSC’s own yard and fleet

The event, which is open to thepublic and will include a silent auction, is also a fundraiser for MCSC. Foundedin 1979 on the principle that sailing opportunities should be available to allwho wish to learn – regardless of age, physical ability, or financial concern –MCSC is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The Center ownsand maintains over 60 boats and members have no-charge access to the fleetafter they successfully demonstrate basic sailing skills and earn a rating.

Funds raised at this event willhelp support MCSC’s partnerships with local organizations to provide sailingopportunities to thousands of at-risk and economically disadvantaged youth, thephysically challenged and others, as well as financial resources for studentsailing scholarships, innovative STEM programming for middle schools, money topurchase and maintain our fleet of boats, and the equipment we need to serveMilwaukee’s community of sailors.





For tickets go to https://mcscboatyard.eventbrite.com

For more info call 414-27709094, e-mail karen@sailingcenter.org or go to www.sailingcenter.org