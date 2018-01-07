Night of the Demons 2

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Choice vinyl selections of your favorite genres of music including Nigerian high life, Pakistani psych funk, Kingston murder ballads, French Antilles folklore, records I found in the garbage a week ago, 80s Jamaican synth, Soweto blues, Yiddish sing-a-longs and other songs that your dad never played in the car!

With DJs:

Joey S

Spero Lo Menzo

Selector Max

No Cover!...

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
