Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: The All Night Strut!

November 9 – January 13, 2019, Conceived and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Fran Charnas, Musical Arrangements by Tom Fitt, Gil Lieb and Dick Schermesser, Additional Orchestrations by Corey Allen, Directed by JC Clementz, Stackner Cabaret, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. An energy filled musical revue! Featuring five triple threat actor/musician/dancers, The All Night Strut! takes you on a musical journey through hits from the 1930s and 1940s from some of the greats including Duke Ellington, Frank Loesser and the Gershwins. From the funky jive of Harlem, to the romance of the Stage Door Canteen, it’s filled with jazz, blues, bebop and American songbook standards such as “Minnie The Moocher,” “In The Mood,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing,” and “White Cliffs of Dover.”

Tickets start at $45 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.