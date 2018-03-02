Nightmares on Wax w/Air Credits

The marriage of soul, hip-hop, dub and timeless club sounds that English DJ Nightmares on Wax has been mutating and perfecting for years finds perhaps its most fluid form yet on his new album, ‘Shape The Future’ (out January 26th). Energized by globetrotting runs of studio sessions and DJ sets, this latest salvo is a masterpiece of contemporary and classic genre-blending that solidifies Nightmares On Wax’s place as an inspirational electronic music figurehead.