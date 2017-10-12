Nine Below Mini Golf Open

Nine Below will host four annual mini golf tournament cycles per year.

Each tournament cycle runs for four consecutive weeks, with weekly Qualifying Rounds once per week in the evening. The first of four Qualifying Rounds for this initial cycle starts October 12th. The finals will take place on Championship Sunday, November 5th.

Qualifying Rounds will start at 5:15pm, with TeeTimes available every five minutes.

Teams of 2-4 players may reserve for a TeeTime on any of the Qualifying Round dates during the tournament cycle. Teams may enter as many Qualifying Rounds as they would like, but can only have one TeeTime per day.

Each Qualifying Round will feature a unique course set up.

The top FOUR teams from each Qualifying Round will advance to Championship Sunday.

The 16 teams that advance from a Qualifying Round will play simultaneously via a shotgun start on Championship Sunday, November 5th, starting at 2pm.

The entry fee is $40/team for your team's first Qualifying Round entry in a given cycle.

Teams may re-enter additional Qualifying Rounds in the same cycle for $20/team.

Teams that qualify for Championship Sunday golf FREE in any subsequent Qualifying Rounds for that cycle.

FIRST PLACE

$200 Cash + $100 Nine Below gift card + Automatic Championship Sunday qualification for next tournament cycle

SECOND PLACE

$100 Cash + $80 Nine Below gift card + Free entry for next tournament cycle

THIRD PLACE

$40 Nine Below gift card + Free entry for next tournament cycle

Sponsored by Jagermeister, PBR and Fireball

Ages 15+ welcome