Nineteen Thirteen (8pm), Late Night Session: Anthony Deutsch (11:30pm)

Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Friday
October 27
8pm
Nineteen Thirteen
Join us in welcoming Nineteen Thirteen to the Estate stage for a special birthday bash.
$7 Door Charge
Includes Late Night Session
Friday
October 27
11:30pm
Late Night Session
Anthony Deutsch
Following 1913 we welcome Anthony Deutsch back to the Steinway for a special late night performance.
$5 Door Charge after 11pm
Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
