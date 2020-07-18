No Justice For Elijah! End Racism In Milwaukee's Music Community

This protest is an indictment of Wisconsin's White music industry and Wisconsin White musicians. The Wisconsin music industry and its White musicians have been silent about the threat and the carnage against Black & Brown lives. Chrystul Kizer is a string player, and White Milwaukee musicians did nothing for her. Dontre Hamilton was killed in front of the face of the MSO, and Wisconsin's largest performing arts organization did not play a single note to honor his memory. Elijah McClain was killed not because he was autistic, not because he was a string player, but because he was Black.

As Black & Brown string players, we are orchestrated to support Brown & Black lives with music from the soul of our Brown & Black ancestors. We recognize that we are alone in this, as Wisconsin's majorly White musicians and White orchestras continue to fail to stand up for musical Black & Brown lives.

To move Milwaukee forward, Black and Brown musicians, will speak from their experiences, burn Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, and issue specific steps for the music community of Wisconsin to bring Brown and Black lives and music to the forefront.