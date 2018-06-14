Nomad Fanzone

Say “hola!” to Nomad World Pub’s first pop-up bar! Nomad Nacional is your summer hub for alfresco eats & drinks, colorful vibes, dance nights & world music, and all things FIFA World Cup! Get excited for large-screen TVs, live entertainment, a marketplace, food trucks, and a Good City Brewing collab with the ¡Nomad! Summer Ale.

Happy Hour runs Monday–Friday with the the Summer Ale, house margs, and all-you-can-eat taquitos — just $5 each!

In addition to Fanzone food trucks, Nomad Nacional is serving up their signature street food. The Fanzone at Nomad Nacional is open daily, Sunday–Thursday from 11am to 12am, Friday & Saturday from 11am to 2:30am.

Match schedule and daily event lineup at nomadfanzone.com. Taste la fun, amigos!