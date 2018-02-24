In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation”

Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Rodney Perry

with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation”

Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

The Northern Lights Theater

Price: All Seats $20

Check out comedian Rodney Perry, performing two shows at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Comedy
Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: Rodney Perry with special guest, Jersey “The Haitian Sensation” - 2018-02-24 00:00:00