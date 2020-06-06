North Shore Justice for George Floyd Peaceful Protest

Join us for a peaceful protest throughout the North Shore as we fight for Justice for George Floyd and the end of police brutality.

Donations should be made to bail funding or should go towards food/water/first aid

supplies

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/18NWh3KPxGiIZXBw_7gkO_Xahc3Ui6MTws-AlSXf2vGY/viewform?edit_requested=true

We will meet at Atwater Park at 1 PM. The route is posted in the event page. We will begin by going north on Lake Drive. This is almost a 7-mile walk. Bring comfortable clothes, good shoes, water, and food. Of course, bring signs and wear masks.

Be ready to live stream, take photos and video and share on all social medias.

