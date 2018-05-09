In the Northern Lights Theater: Brian Culbertson
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Brian Culbertson
The Colors of Love Tour
Wednesday, May 9 at 8 p.m.
The Northern Lights Theater
Price: $45/$40/$35
Multi-talented jazz/funk instrumentalist Brian Culbertson brings the Colors of Love to The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in downtown Milwaukee.
Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Live Music/Performance