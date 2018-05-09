In the Northern Lights Theater: Brian Culbertson

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Brian Culbertson

The Colors of Love Tour

Wednesday, May 9 at 8 p.m.

The Northern Lights Theater

Price: $45/$40/$35

Multi-talented jazz/funk instrumentalist Brian Culbertson brings the Colors of Love to The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in downtown Milwaukee.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
