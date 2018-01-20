In the Northern Lights Theater: FM106.1 Class of 2018 with Luke Combs, Devin Dawson, Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis and Walker McGuire
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m.
The Northern Lights Theater
Price: $106/$40/$25
Don’t miss the FM106.1 Class of 2018 featuring country artists Luke Combs, Devin Dawson, Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis and Walker McGuire at the Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in downtown Milwaukee.
