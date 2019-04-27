In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White

Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

7pm & 9pm.

The Northern Lights Theater

Price: All Seats $20

Twice the funny with twice the dames! Don’t miss The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Info

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Comedy
Google Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White - 2019-04-27 00:00:00