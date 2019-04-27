In the Northern Lights Theater: The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
7pm & 9pm.
The Northern Lights Theater
Price: All Seats $20
Twice the funny with twice the dames! Don’t miss The Dangerous Dames of Comedy, Starring Poppy Champlin and Sonya White at The Northern Lights Theater inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
